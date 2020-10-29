Colonel F. Boaz III

Colonel F. Boaz III, 67, of Washington, D.C., died Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

He was born February 25, 1953, in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of Colonel F. “Frank” Boaz II and Vivian A. (Mosley) Boaz, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Boaz, and granddaughter Lajaye Boaz, both of Cambridge, United Kingdom; his wife, Debra Robinson; six brothers, Michael (Tina) Boaz and Peter (Nichole), both of Van Wert, John (Danielle) Boaz of Hudson, Florida, Matthew (Angie) Boaz of Toledo, and Edward Gay and Robert Gay both of Van Wert; two sisters, Sandra Reynolds of Van Wert and Mary McGuire of Decatur, Indiana; and his special friend, Peggy Coleman of Washington, D.C.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark A. Boaz.

Mr. Boaz was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Vietnam Era.

There will be no calling hours. Private arrangements for the family will be held at a later date.