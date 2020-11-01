Cougar Express rolls to another win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

BELLEVUE — Van Wert’s team speed and uncharacteristic turnovers by top-seeded and state-ranked (No. 4) Bellevue were the difference during Saturday night’s Division IV Region 14 semifinal game between the Cougars and the Redmen.

Van Wert converted three of Bellevue’s turnovers into touchdowns and the Cougars were able to race out to a 28-0 third quarter lead before holding on for a 41-22 win at First National Bank Field. Previous to Saturday night, the Redmen had given up just 78 points all season.

The victory puts Van Wert (8-1) in the Region 14 championship game against Shelby on Saturday night. The Whippets (9-0) knocked off defending state champion Clyde 28-14.

Dru Johnson had several big plays against Bellevue. Erin Caldwell for the VW independent

After a series of punts between the two teams in the opening quarter, a pair of big plays helped put Van Wert on the scoreboard. The first was a fake punt by Dru Johnson, who took the snap in his own end zone then sprinted 25 yards for a first down.

“That’s on Dru, he saw an opening and took off and made a great play,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.”

On the next play, the Cougars ran a double reverse and Aidan Pratt lofted a 55-yard pass to brother Connor Pratt. Two plays later, Owen Treece scored from two yards out and Damon McCracken added the first of his five extra points for a 7-0 lead with 11:34 left in the second quarter.

After Bellevue (8-1) fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, the Cougars took three plays to reach the end zone, with Treece going in from three yards out to give Van Wert a 14-0 lead.

Two possessions later, the Redmen lost another fumble and the Cougars marched 61 yards in eight plays and scored on a six-yard pass from Treece to Connor Pratt. Treece intercepted Bellevue quarterback Keegan Ray on the next possession and Van Wert drove deep into Redmen territory, but Deegan Horn intercepted a Treece pass near the goal line with just 14 seconds left until halftime.

“We played really well in the first half and Dru’s run sparked that along the nice throw on the trick play by Aidan to Connor,” Recker said. “We just kept pushing in the first half with our defense and we did a nice job stopping their running game.”

Early in the third quarter, Nate Jackson intercepted Ray, then the Cougars drove 51 yards and scored on Treece’s one yard run, increasing the lead to 28-0. A key play on the drive was a 31-yard pass from a scrambling Treece to Johnson.

Bellevue answered with a four-yard run by Ray and a two-point conversion pass, then after intercepting Treece for a second time, the Redmen scored on a 44-yard run by the senior quarterback on the final play of the period, making it 28-14. Ray went on to complete 10-of-21 passes for 132 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while rushing for 152 yards and two scores.

After opening the fourth quarter with a kickoff return to the Bellevue 36, the Cougars ran off seven plays and scored on Treece’s fourth rushing touchdown of the night, a one-yarder, giving Van Wert a 34-14 lead.

Once again, the Redmen fought back and scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Ray to Tyler Ray to pull with 12, 34-22, with 7:51 left, but the Cougars sealed the win on the next possession when Treece connected with a streaking Johnson over the middle for a 44-yard touchdown.

“We had a matchup that we really liked and Dru’s so tough to cover one-on-one,” Recker said. “It was a nice throw and a nice catch and Maddux Crutchfield made a huge block on that play and it gave Owen enough time to throw.”

Treece was 25-of-35 passing for 273 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and he finished with 31 carries for 162 yards and four more touchdowns. Johnson hauled in six receptions for 119 yards and carried five times for 39 yards. Crutchfield finished with seven catches for 71 yards and Connor Pratt had five receptions for 97 yards. The Cougars finished with 550 yards of total offense.

Saturday’s 7 p.m. regional championship game against the state-ranked Whippets (No. 8) is expected to be played at Skiles Field in Shelby.

“So many people have made these trips so comfortable for us, between charter busses, food and everything else they do for us,” Recker said. “We really appreciate it and I know our guys have enjoyed these road trips.”

Scoring summary

Bellevue 0 0 14 8 – 22

Van Wert 0 21 7 13 – 41

Second quarter

VW – Owen Treece 2-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – Owen Treece 3-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

VW – Owen Treece 6-yard pass to Connor Pratt (Damon McCracken kick)

Third quarter

VW – Owen Treece 1-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

BHS – Keegan Ray 4-yard run (Keegan Ray pass to Max Ray)

BHS – Keegan Ray 44-yard run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

VW – Owen Treece 2-yard run (kick failed)

BHS – Keegan Ray 45-yard pass to Tyler Ray (Keegan Ray pass to Preston Ray)

VW – Owen Treece 44-yard pass to Dru Johnson (Damon McCracken kick)