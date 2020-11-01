Cougars run to state!

Van Wert’s boys’ cross country team is bound for the State meet after finishing third behind Wauseon and Shelby at the Division II regional meet at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin on Saturday. Asanke Steyer and Hunter Sherer were the top two runners for the Cougars, finishing seventh and eight with times of 16:45 and 16:47. Gage Wannemacher was 31st (17:22), Jacob Wasson 40th (17:33) and Gage Springer 50th (17:50). The Lady Cougars saw their season end with a seventh place finish. Photo provided