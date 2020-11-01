State bound!

Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon (above middle) will make a fourth State cross country appearance after finishing 19th at the Division III cross country regionals in Tiffin on Saturday. Langdon ran the course in 19:56. Daegan Hatfield (below left) finished 24th overall (17:03) and the Lancers qualified for State as a team by finishing sixth on Saturday. The Crestview finished 16th and the Lady Knights finished 19th in their final races of the season. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent