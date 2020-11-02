Monday Mailbag: picks and playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features readers taking me to task for picking Bellevue over Van Wert and a reader advocating an OHSAA football playoff split.

Q: How do you feel now after picking against the Cougars? Not sure why you always seem to pick against them, but they showed you and other doubters a thing or two. Name withheld upon request

A: Saturday’s win over Bellevue was an impressive one. Trust me, that’s not an easy place for teams to win. I spent many years watching teams go in there with high hopes, only to leave with a loss.

Bellevue usually doesn’t turn the ball over and I give a lot of credit to the Cougars for turning three of the four turnovers into touchdowns. In the end, it was a well deserved victory for Van Wert.

As for always picking against the Cougars, you do realize this game was the first time I’ve picked against Van Wert this season, right?

C: I can’t believe you picked Bellevue to beat the Cougars. You should believe in the guys! Name withheld upon request

A: You have to understand, the point of Pigskin Pick’Em is to pick who I think will win the game, not who I want to win the game.

As I said in the feature, I agonized over the pick and I went back and forth for several days. I did think Van Wert was capable of winning, but given Bellevue’s history at home, I just wasn’t sure if they could go in there and do it.

The key was jumping out to a three touchdown halftime lead, then going up 28-0 in the third quarter, while keeping Bellevue’s offense off the field.

It was a great win for Van Wert and it’s a case of me being happy I was wrong.

C: Maybe now you’ll think twice before picking Van Wert to lose. Go Cougars! Name withheld upon request

A: It’s as simple as this – if I think they’ll win, I’ll pick the Cougars. If I think the opponent will win, I’ll pick them.

As I said before, I’m not picking who I want to win, I’m picking which team I think will win. Sometimes I’m right, sometimes I’m wrong, but that’s what makes the feature enjoyable.

Q: Lima Central Catholic’s win over Crestview is a perfect example of why the OHSAA should have separate playoffs for parochial schools. What do you think? Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve said it many times before, I don’t think that’s the way to go and here’s why: faced with that prospect, it’s a real possibility that private and parochial schools would leave and form their own association, one that wouldn’t be bound by OHSAA rules.

If you think there’s a problem or disparity now, how bad do you think it would be then?

I do think the OHSAA’s Competitive Balance rule is helping to level the playing field. It may not be perfect, but it seems to be a big step in the right direction.

Besides, I think the OHSAA has other concerns right now, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on finances and high school sports in general.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.