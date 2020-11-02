ODOT lists highway projects for week

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 listed the foillowing highway projects for the week of November 2:

U.S. 30 at U.S. 224, both eastbound and westbound, Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone beginning Aug. 10 for a project that will reconstruct and lower the pavement beneath the U.S. 224 overhead to increase vertical clearance. The project also includes drainage work, and replacement of barrier wall and guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late October.

U.S. 30 traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction.

Liberty Union Road from U.S. 30 to Terry Road closed August 10 for approximately three months.

Multi-route paving project began work August 10. The project includes resurfacing of the existing pavement, pavement repairs, work on curb ramps, and widening of bridge approaches on U.S. 224. Paving is complete, lane restrictions may occur for finish work on the routes listed below.