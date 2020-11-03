Election Day has finally arrived in VW County

Van Wert independent

Today is Election Day, the last opportunity to vote during the 2020 General Election.

With more than 10,000 county voters already casting their ballots, today’s turnout could either be disappointing or possibly set a new voting record for Van Wert County.

Although the presidential race is the big draw for this election, there are also two Ohio Supreme Court justices to elect and several local and countywide tax issues, including renewal issues for Vantage Career Center and Brumback Library.

Vantage’s levy is a renewal for all of its member districts, with the exception of voters in the Delphos City School District, while the library issue is voted on by all county voters, except those in the Delphos area.

County polling locations are as follows: