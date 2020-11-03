Election Results at a Glance
This is how the unofficial balloting went in Van Wert County on contested races and tax issues:
President
Biden/Harris 3,026 (20.49%)
Hawkins/Walker 42 (0.28%)
Jorgenson/Cohen 195 (1.32%
Trump/Pence 11,479 (77.67%
U.S. Representative/5th District
Bob Latta 11,753 (81.95%)
Nick Rubando 2,588 (18.05%)
Justice of Ohio Supreme Court (1-1-2021 term)
Sharon Kennedy 9,240 (72.34%)
John P. O’Donnell 3,533 (27.66%)
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (1-2-2021 term)
Jennifer Brunner 5,081 (40.79%
Judi French 7,376 (59.21%)
Proposed Charter Commission/City of Van Wert
Yes 2,058 (48.13%)
No 2,218 (51.87%)
Charter Commission members/City of Van Wert
Bob Laing 1,495
Nate Hoverman 1,717
James Moreland 1,284
Scott Mull 1,094
Jim Sowers 1,442
Eric Hurless 1,653
Pat Crummey 1,439
Nathan Carnahan 1,079
Willie Eddins 1,437
Kathy Teman 1,139
Linda J. Hartman 1,544
Paul Hoverman 1,923
Randy Agler 1,710
Hugh Saunier 1,228
Dave Mosier 1,559
Jordan Dettrow 1,122
Convoy Village 2.7-mill, five-year expenses renewal levy
For the tax levy 340 (72.65%)
Against the tax levy 128 (27.35%)
Scott Village renewal tax levy
For the tax levy 35 (60.34%)
Against the tax levy 23 (39.66%)
Village of Wren 2.5-mill tax levy renewal
For the tax levy 59 (72.84%)
Against the tax levy 22 (27.16%)
Village of Wren 3.5-mill renewal tax levy
For the tax levy 56 (69.14%)
Against the tax levy 25 (30.86%)
Jennings Township 1.7-mill EMS renewal tax levy
For the tax levy 241 (76.51%)
Against the tax levy 74 (23.49%)
Liberty Township (excluding Ohio City) 1.7-mill renewal fire levy
For the tax levy 409 (83.64%)
Against the tax levy 80 (16.36%)
Ridge East Fire District 2.2-mill renewal fire/EMS tax levy
For the tax levy 221 (82.72%)
Against the tax levy 46 (17.23%)
Ridge West Fire District 2.2-mill renewal fire & EMS tax levy
For the tax levy 385 (82.62%)
Against the tax levy 81 (17.38%)
Tully Township 0.7-mill renewal expenses tax levy
For the tax levy 731 (71.53%)
Against the tax levy 291 (28.47%)
Spencerville Local School District renewal tax levy
For the tax levy 158 (60.08%)
Against the tax levy 105 (39.92%)
Vantage Career Center renewal tax levy
For the tax levy 10,390 (74.34%)
Against the tax levy 3,586 (25.66%)
Brumback Library 0.5-mill renewal tax levy
For the tax levy 9,500 (77.37%)
Against the tax levy 2,779 (22.63%)
Sunday Liquor Sales local option-Van Wert City Precinct 2A
Yes 154 (72.30%)
No 59 (27.39%)
Sunday Sale of Liquor local option-Van Wert City Precinct 3C
For the tax levy 288 (62.07%)
Against the tax levy 176 (37.93%)
