State semifinal pairings set by OHSAA
VW independent sports/submitted information
COLUMBUS — If Van Wert is able to defeat Shelby for the Division IV Region 14 championship on Saturday, the Cougars will face the top-ranked or the No. 3 team in the state semifinals.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football state semifinal brackets for next week’s state semifinals in Divisions II through VII on Tuesday, and the Region 14 champion will face the champion of Region 16, Associated Press No. 1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie or No. 3 Cincinnati Wyoming at a site to be announced on Sunday.
Regional seeds, records or rankings do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings. The brackets are not predetermined because they are based primarily on geography of the competing schools to keep travel time to a minimum.
The Division I state semifinals are this Friday (see pairings below) and the Division I state championship will be next Friday, Nov. 13, at Fortress Obetz in Southeast Columbus.
Statewide Brackets can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage
Division II State Semifinals – Friday, November 13
Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8
Region 6 vs. Region 5
Region 7 vs. Region 8
State Championship Game: Nov. 20 or 21 at Fortress Obetz
Division II Reginal Finals – Friday, November 6. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.
Region 5: 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban vs. 3 Hudson
Region 6: 1 Avon vs. 3 Avon Lake
Region 7: 1 Massillon Perry vs. 2 Massillon Washington
Region 8: 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods vs. 2. Cincinnati La Salle
Division III State Semifinals – Friday, November 13
Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8
Region 11 vs. Region 12
Region 10 vs. Region 9
State Championship Game: November 20 or November 21 at Fortress Obetz
Division III Regional Finals – Friday, November 6. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.
Region 9: 1 Chardon vs. 3. Canfield
Region 10: 1 Tiffin Columbian vs. 6. Parma Heights Holy Name
Region 11: 1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. 2. Columbus Bishop Hartley
Region 12: 4 Hamilton Ross vs. 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter
Division IV State Semifinals – Saturday, November 14
Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8
Region 13 vs. Region 15
Region 14 vs. Region 16
State Championship Game: November 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz
Division IV Regional Finals – Saturday, November 7. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first unless otherwise noted.
Region 13: 6. Youngstown Ursuline vs. 12 Mentor Lake Catholic
Region 14: 2 Shelby vs. 5 Van Wert
Region 15: 1 St. Clairsville vs. 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll
Region 16: 1 Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. 3. Cincinnati Wyoming
Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, November 14
Division V Pairings and sites announced Sunday, November 8
State Championship Game: November 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz
Division V Regional Finals – Saturday, November 7. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first unless otherwise noted.
Region 17: 1 Kirtland vs. 2 Canfield South Range at Mentor High School
Region 18: 2 Tontogany Otsego vs. 5 Pemberville Eastwood
Region 19: 1 Ironton vs. 2 West Lafayette Ridgewood
Region 20: 1 St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. 7. Springfield Shawnee
Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, November 14
Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8
Region 23 vs. Region 21
Region 24 vs. Region 22
State Championship Game: November 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz
Division VI Regional Finals – Saturday, November 7. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.
Region 21: 1 New Middletown Springfield 3 Creston Norwayne
Region 22: 3 Sherwood Fairview vs. 4 Columbus Grove at Defiance High School
Region 23: 1 Beverly Fort Frye vs. 3 Proctorville Fairland
Region 24: 1 Coldwater vs. 2 Mechanicsburg
Division VII State Semifinals – Friday, November 13
Home team listed first. Sites announced Sunday, November 8
Region 25 vs. Region 27
Region 26 vs. Region 28
State Championship Game: November 20 or 21 at Fortress Obetz
Division VII Regional Finals – Friday, November 6. Pairings shown with regional seed. Home team listed first.
Region 25: 1 Warren John F. Kennedy vs. 2 Lucas
Region 26: 1 Lima Central Catholic vs. 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Region 27: 5 Newark Catholic vs. 7 Shadyside
Region 28: 1 Maria Stein Marion Local vs. 3 New Bremen
2020 OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule
All Games at Fortress Obetz
Friday, November 13 – Division I state championship, 7 p.m.
Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 2 p.m.
Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 2 p.m.
Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 7 p.m.
Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, Noon
Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, 5 p.m.
DIVISION I STATE SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS
Both games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6
Mentor (home) vs. Pickerington Central (visitor) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium
Cincinnati St. Xavier (home) vs. Springfield (visitor) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division I State Championship Game – Friday, November 13 at Fortress Obetz, 7 p.m.
