YWCA sets virtual Gingerbread Junction preregistrations

Shown is one of the ‘take home’ bags for this year’s Gingerbread Junction virtual event at the YWCA of Van Wert County. YWCA photo

VW independent/submitted information

It’s that time of year again! Although the YWCA Gingerbread Junction may look a little different this year, the YW has everything that local residents need for a fun family night in.

Enjoy snacks and a book while decorating a gingerbread house at home. Each “take home” bag will include a preassembled gingerbread house to decorate, one copy of The Snowy Day by Ezra Keats, two bags of microwave popcorn, and four packs of hot chocolate.

Participants can turn on their favorite holiday music or movie and gather the family for a night of making memories. Participants also have the option of submitting a picture of their gingerbread house to the Van Wert Manor Gingerbread House contest.

Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Tickets are $25 per “take home” bag and can be purchased through Eventbrite between Monday November 9, and Friday November 20. Bags can be picked up at the YWCA on Monday, November 30, and Tuesday, December 1, between 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at the front door.

Those interested can find the Eventbrite link on the YWCA of Van Wert County Facebook page or by going directly to the Eventbrite website, beginning Monday, November 9. All proceeds from this event go directly to youth programming at the YWCA.

For more information, contact Betsy Hamman at the YWCA of Van Wert County: bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org or call 419.238.6639, extension 106.

The YWCA of Van Wert County ison a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen this community. YWCA is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.