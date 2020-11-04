3 sentenced, 2 arraigned in local CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three sentencings and two arraignments were among criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Ryan Homier, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days, with no credit for time served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

April McCollum, 46, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, to include up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, and an order to seek work after her WORTH Center stay. She must also undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, and forfeit a handgun to the Van Wert Police Department. She must also perform 200 hours of community service.

Jordan Ladd, 28, of Delphos, was sentenced to two years of community service on a charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was also given one day in jail, which was suspended, 100 hours of community service, must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, and be medically compliant.

Jesse Miller, 30, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to one count each of improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation, a felony of the second degree, with a three-year firearm specification; tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree; and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, with a three-year firearm specification during his arraignment hearing. A $100,000 cash bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. No further action resulted from the conference.

Nathaniel Diltz, 37, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25.

Two people changed their pleas this past week.

Adam Purdy, 43, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending his successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Narketta Mullins, 45, of Kalida, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9. Earlier in the week, she had admitted to violating her unsecured personal surety bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. A $10,000 cash bond was then set prior to her change of plea hearing on Wednesday.

During a bond hearing, Trey Jones, 23, of Spencerville, requested a reduction in his $500,000 cash bond. Following a hearing on the matter, bond was reduced to $100,000 cash/surety, with GPS electronic monitoring. A telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 1.

Zachariah Germann, 32, of Van Wert, was found to have violated his surety bond by contacting the alleged victim in the case, contrary to the court’s order. A $75,000 cash bond was then set in the case, with electronically monitored house arrest if bond is posted. A jury trial is scheduled for January 25, 2021.

Also this week, James Vibbert, 23, of Ohio City, agreed to a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested additional time to prepare his case, which was granted. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 25. Bond was continued.