Trump, tax issues win in county; charter issue defeated

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County went even bigger for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence than it did in 2016.

Although the Trump/Pence ticket did pretty well four years ago, garnering 10,328 votes — 76 percent of the total vote cast that year — that vote total improved to 11,470 this year (77.67 percent). Of those voting for the Republican presidential candidates, 7,935 either voted early or absentee, while 3,535 cast their ballots on Tuesday.

The Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received a total of 3,026 votes in Van Wert County, which was more than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, but still far behind the Republican incumbents. Libertarian candidates Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen received 195 votes, while independents Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker had 42 votes, with write-in votes totaling 34 votes.

In the other statewide races county voters cast ballots on both Ohio Supreme Court races Sharon L. Kennedy received 9,240 votes to John P. O’Donnell’s 3,533 votes for the term beginning January 1, 2021, and Judi French earned 7,376 votes to 5,081 votes for Jennifer Brunner for the term beginning January 2, 2021.

Van Wert’s Charter Commission ballot issue was defeated 2,218 (51.87 percent) to 2,058 (48.13 percent), which made the election of commission members mostly a non-issue.

Local tax issues all passed, at least in Van Wert County, although several also include voters in other counties.

Brumback Library’s 0.5-mill, five-year renewal operating levy passed easily, 9,500 (77.37 percent) to 2,779 (22.63 percent), providing the first public county library in the nation with funds needed to replace state funding that has been lost over the past several years.

Vantage Career Center’s renewal tax levy also passed big in Van Wert County, with 10,390 (74.34 percent) voting for the levy and 3,586 (25.66 percent) county voters voting “no” on the issue.

Two Sunday liquor sales local issues also passed. Voters in Van Wert Precinct 2A voted for Sunday liquor sales 154-59, while Van Wert Precinct 3C voters also passed a Sunday liquor sales local option 288-176.

Other issues and the votes are as follows: