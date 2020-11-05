County COVID-19 cases total nearly 400

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase in 64 cases since October 28 for a total of 392 cases.

Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases, the Health District is not releasing age ranges at this time.

For daily updates visit the dashboard on the www.coronavirus.ohio.gov site and click on or select Van Wert County. When the county is selected, the dashboard shows total number of cases, which includes probable cases. To see the total confirmed cases, select confirmed cases.