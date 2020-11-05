Pigskin Pick’Em: regional title games

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In a normal year this weekend would feature regional quarterfinal games but in 2020, it’s regional championship weekend around Ohio, except for Division I, which is prepping for state semifinal games.

Seven area teams will be involved in five title games, while another matchup will feature the state’s top-ranked and No. 3 teams.

Last week, I was just 13-5, which brought my season total to 146-39, or 78.9 percent. One of the misses was Van Wert, which I’m glad I was wrong.

Six regional championship games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate.

Friday games

Division VII Region 26

Hopewell-Loudon (8-0) at Lima Central Catholic (7-1)

I have to admit, Lima Central Catholic looked impressive last Friday night and I still think the Thunderbirds are the clear favorite to win the regional championship, but Hopewell-Loudon has the ability to make things interesting for a while.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

Division VII Region 28

New Bremen (7-2) at Marion Local (9-0)

When the two teams met in Week No. 2, eventual Associated Press Division VII poll champion Marion Local posted a 21-13 victory and I have to believe the Flyers will take the rematch as well.

The pick: Marion Local

Saturday games

Division IV Region 14

Van Wert (8-1) at Shelby (9-0)

At least in my mind, this game is a toss-up, but one thing is for certain – the Cougars won’t have the benefit of a fast track like at Bellevue.

Skiles Field is an older facility with a natural grass field and as a friend who spends a lot of time there told me, it could slow a race horse.

Both teams have rolled up a lot of points and the Whippets are the No. 8 team in the final Associated Press poll. They have the school’s all-time leading rusher (Owen Fisher), but Van Wert has done a good job slowing opposing runners in the playoffs.

I really can see this one going either way but this week, I’m giving a very slight advantage to the Cougars.

The pick: Van Wert

Division IV Region 16

Cincinnati Wyoming (8-0) at Clinton-Massie (9-0)

I’m picking this game because the winner between Van Wert and Shelby will face the winner of this game.

Clinton Massie is the Associated Press Division IV poll champion and the Falcons are averaging an eye-popping 56.6 points per game, while third-ranked Wyoming allowed just 23 points total in six regular season games. The Cowboys have given up 28 and 14 points in the playoffs.

Both teams survived close calls to advance to the regional final.

I won’t be shocked if Wyoming pulls off the upset, but I’m going with Clinton-Massie in this one.

The pick: Clinton-Massie

Division VI Region 22

Fairview (9-0) vs. Columbus Grove (9-0)

This game will be played at Fred Brown Stadium in Defiance and it should be a dandy.

Columbus Grove knocked off No. 1 seed Archbold to advance and Fairview survived a thriller with Col. Crawford. My initial thought was to go with Fairview, but I’ve changed my mind. Call it a hunch.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Division VI Region 24

Mechanicsburg (9-0) at Coldwater (9-0)

This has the potential to be a good one but it’s pretty tough to go against the Division VI Associated Poll champions at their own field.

Look for the Cavaliers to advance to next week’s state semifinals.

The pick: Coldwater