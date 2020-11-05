Vantage board receives COVID-19 update

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

As expected, a good portion of Thursday night’s Vantage Career Center Board of Education meeting centered around COVID-19.

Superintendent Rick Turner told board members that 11 weeks of in-person instruction have been completed by teachers and staff.

Vantage Career Center Board of Education President Pat Baumle reads off agenda items during Thursday evening’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“We continue to be diligent with our prevention measures, as we see an increase in COVID-19 across the region,” Turner said. “Our staff and students are doing a great job of adhering to the guidelines that we’ve worked to put in place with the health department to protect everyone.”

“Staff and students have shown a real commitment to make this model (face-to-face instruction) work for critical hands-on lab training,” Turner continued. “Knowing that things can change rapidly with the pandemic situation, we’ve done reasonably well to this point.”

During his report to the board, High School Director Mike Knott said all recent parent-teacher conferences were done virtually, which was a change from the original plan.

“We had just over 25 percent of our student population schedule a parent-teacher conference this year, and, with those conferences, over 50 percent had the parent and the student attend the virtual format,” Knott explained, “so it was good for the students to hear the feedback from the teachers. That 25 percent is very comparable to our previous years.”

Knott also told the board that student ambassadors are selling flags to recognize veterans or current military service members and he said the flags will be displayed on Vantage’s front lawn next Wednesday for Veterans Day. Money raised through the sale of the flags will be donated to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3035 in Delphos.

He also noted that, because of COVID-19, culinary arts students aren’t able to operate the Cup and Saucer restaurant as normal; but he added those students are making to-go meals for staff members.

Adult Education Director Kit Tyler explained to the board that the practical nursing program went to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19, and she said adult ed has received $489,000 in CARES Act money.

“This is money that we can use to get better prepared for virtual learning,” Tyler said. “We’ll be using it to really bring us up to speed and make us able to be very nimble and very agile and meet the needs of our students no matter what this pandemic throws at us.”

The board approved the latest five-year financial forecast, which was called a working document by Treasurer Laura Peters. It currently shows Vantage remaining in the black through at least 2023.

“There’s a new budget next spring through the state, so we don’t have any idea what’s going with funding,” Peters said.

The board approved a handbook addendum regarding face masks, along with a hybrid 2020-2021 hybrid school year calendar to be used if needed.

Kristie Jones was hired as a part-time adult education medical math instructor and Molly Stephenson was approved as a part-time practical nursing instructor, and the board accepted the resignation of maintenance/custodial employee Jacob Wortman, effective November 13.

The board graciously accepted various donations from County Line Auto Wrecking of Delphos, Central Insurance and Straightline Body and Towing for the auto collision program.

Board members also heard a brief presentation by Omar Ganoom, Managing Director, Boenning and Scattergood Inc. about the career center’s bond indebtedness.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 3. If conditions permit, the board’s annual holiday dinner will be held at 6:45 that night.