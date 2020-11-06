Humane Society receives $3,500 donation
VW independent/submitted information
In August, Van Wert resident Billy Knoll participated in the 10th Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge, which required participants to take a 10,000-mile motorcycle journey across the nation.
As part of the challenge, Knoll has been raising money for two local charities — The Van Wert County Humane Society and the Families of Addicts’ (FOA) Van Wert Chapter.
Friday, Knoll presented a $3,572.50 check to the Humane Society, which will go toward its capital campaign for a new building. To date, Knoll has raised over $4,500 for the Humane Society and is expected to raise more money through a future reverse raffle event.
The Van Wert County Humane Society thanks Knoll for his donation.
The Humane Society is currently raising money for a new shelter/adoption center, which will be located on Fox Road.
