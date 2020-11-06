Humane Society receives $3,500 donation

VW independent/submitted information

In August, Van Wert resident Billy Knoll participated in the 10th Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge, which required participants to take a 10,000-mile motorcycle journey across the nation.

As part of the challenge, Knoll has been raising money for two local charities — The Van Wert County Humane Society and the Families of Addicts’ (FOA) Van Wert Chapter.

Shown are (from the left) Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott, Humane Society Board Member Kirsten Barnhart, Billy Knoll, and Humane Society Capital Campaign Chairperson Michelle White. photo provided

Friday, Knoll presented a $3,572.50 check to the Humane Society, which will go toward its capital campaign for a new building. To date, Knoll has raised over $4,500 for the Humane Society and is expected to raise more money through a future reverse raffle event.

The Van Wert County Humane Society thanks Knoll for his donation.

The Humane Society is currently raising money for a new shelter/adoption center, which will be located on Fox Road.