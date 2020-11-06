Karen L. (Minerd) Wagonrod

Karen L. (Minerd) Wagonrod, 69, of Van Wert, died at 10:48 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 11, 1951, In Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Corwin and Evelyn (Sorg) Minerd, who both preceded her in death. On June 24, 1978, she married Dennis Wagonrod, who survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Kathryn M. Wagonrod of Columbus; one brother, John C. (Arlene) Minerd of Monroeville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

She taught for 43 years at Wayne Trace Local Schools and retired in 2016. After retirement from teaching, she continued to serve Wayne Trace Schools as the cafeteria supervisor.

Karen was a 1969 graduate of Heritage High School in Monroeville, Indiana. She graduated from Ball State University in 1973, with a degree in home economics education. She received a master’s degree from Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne in administration and supervision in 1986. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where she served on various committees.

Due to Covid-19 considerations, a graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Those attending the service are advised to enter the cemetery from the south (Leeson Avenue) entrance. Attendees are advised to maintain social distancing and wear a face covering to protect all those present.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expresssed at cowanfuneralhome.com.