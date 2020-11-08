Barbara Jane (Stiles) Kepple

Barbara Jane (Stiles) Kepple, 93, of Pleasant Township, passed away at 7:52 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Barbara Jane (Stiles) Kepple

She was born September 25, 1927, in Garret, Indiana, the daughter of Warren Albert and Mabel Elizabeth (Richter) Stiles, who both preceded her in death. She married Fred Plumber Kepple on August 23, 1947, and he passed away on May 27, 2012.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Fedrick Stiles.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Brian DeLucenay of Van Wert.

Barbara worked for eight years at Creek Chub Bait Company in Garrett, where she was known as an excellent dipper. Barbara also worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa Sorority. Barbara loved to go fishing with her family.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.