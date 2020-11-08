Johnny Rae Ewing

Johnny Rae Ewing, 79, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born August 11, 1941, in Terry, West Virginia, the son of Lawrence and Francis Marie (Ewing) Adkins, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Billy Joe Ewing of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Andrew Ewing and Emily Gruver; a great-grandson, Sabastian Billerman; and two brothers, Charles Shrewsberry of Prince, West Virginia, and Billy Farmer of Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Johnny was a 1974 graduate of Wauseon High School and 1977 graduate of Northwest Technical College. He served in the National Guard of West Virginia. He retired from ITT Higbi in 2008, then worked as a security officer for USA1. He also served in the Ohio State Patrol Auxiliary for 13 years.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. His ashes will be interred in West Virginia at a later date.