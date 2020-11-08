Lancers at State

Lincolnview’s Daegan Hatfield (left) capped off his season by finishing 85th at the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division III cross country championships at Fortress Obetz on Saturday. Hatfield ran the course in 17:16 and the Lancers finished 18th in the team standings. Madison Langdon (right) wrapped up her high school cross country career with a fourth straight State appearance and a 42nd place finish (19:57). Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent