Treece named WBL co-back of the Year
Van Wert independent sports
During a memorable senior season, Van Wert quarterback Owen Treece has piled up impressive numbers and has earned top Western Buckeye League accolades.
In addition to leading the Cougars to the Division IV state semifinals, the two-way starter has been named first team All-WBL on both sides of the ball and has been named as co-Western Buckeye League Offensive Back of the Year and co-WBL Defensive Back of the Year, sharing both honors with Kenton wide receiver and defensive back Jayden Cornell.
Treece has completed 195-of-272 passes for 2,670 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and has carried the ball 163 times for 888 yards and 18 more scores. He’s also played linebacker and has been among the team’s leading tacklers throughout the season.
Joining Treece on the All-WBL first team are center Turner Witten, guard Eli Kline, running back Nate Jackson and wide receiver Dru Johnson. Jackson has 66 carries for 467 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 42 receptions for 299 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson has 48 receptions for 1,114 yards (23.2 average) and 15 touchdowns, and was also named first team All-WBL at defensive back.
Cullen Dunn earned second team All-WBL honors at offensive and defensive tackle, while Witten was named second team at tackle as well.
Wide receiver Connor Pratt, H-back Maddix Crutchfield, defensive end Aidan Pratt and defensive back Trey Laudick earned honorable mention All-WBL accolades.
All WBL First Team Offense
Center: Turner Witten, Van Wert
Guards: Eli Kline, Van Wert; Dylan Harmon, Elida
Tackles: Bryan Ward, St. Marys Memorial; Tyler Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf
Offensive flex: Brennan Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf
Tight end: Will Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf
Wide receiver: Dru Johnson, Van Wert; Jayden Cornell, Kenton
Running backs: Nate Jackson, Van Wert; Jaxson Silliman, Celina
Quarterback: Owen Treece, Van Wert
Kicking specialist: Brandon Bowers, St. Marys Memorial
All-WBL First Team Defense
Defensive end: Dylan Harmon, Elida; Lucas Prichard, Bath
Defensive tackle: Hunter Fultz, St. Marys; Keith Houser, Wapakoneta; Tyler Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf
Linebacker: Owen Treece, Van Wert; Garrett Siefring, Wapakoneta; Will Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf
Defensive back: Tanner Howell, St. Marys; Jayden Cornell, Kenton; Dru Johnson, Van Wert
Defensive flex: Noah Ambos, Wapakoneta
All-WBL Second Team Offense
Center: Chase Jacobs, St. Marys
Guards: Stash Patterson, St. Marys; Kanyon Poling, Bath
Tackles: Cullen Dunn, Van Wert; Keith Houser, Wapakoneta
Tight ends: Keaton Cooper, Shawnee; Lex Bodicker, Bath
Wide receivers: Zac Swaney, Kenton; Jayden Irons, Elida
Running backs: Ethan Wedding, St. Marys; Tommy Spyker, Shawnee; Andrew Etzkorn, Elida
Quarterback: Jacob Balbaugh, Ottawa-Glandorf
All-WBL Second Team Defense
Defensive ends: Trace Mabry, St. Marys; Reece Bagan, Shawnee
Defensive tackles: Johnny Norris, Shawnee; Cullen Dunn, Turner Witten, Van Wert
Linebackers: Brandon Paul, St. Marys; Jaxson Silliman, Celina; Brennan Coleman, Bath
All-WBL Honorable Mention
Bath: RJ Cortez, Wyatt Maley, Carter Parlapiono, Trey Johnson
Celina: Danny Huber, Devin Chilcoat, Quinn Andrew, Brandon Staugler
Defiance: Drew Kellermyer, Drew Davis, Bailey De Tray, Mason Beauprez
Elida: Nick Niebel, Larkin Henderson, Mike Niebel, Torez Russell
Kenton: Jake Eversols, Blaine Huston, Zach Heintz, Cameron Zickafoose
Ottawa-Glandorf: Marco Rosales, Cael Hoehn, Trevor Cantrell, Cy Rump
Shawnee: Cole Marshall, Miles Aldrich, Shandon Sewell, Chase Beery
St. Marys: Dylan Trogdlon, Devin Shannon, Dylan Giesige, Aiden Eigenbrod
Van Wert: Connor Pratt, Trey Laudick, Aidan Pratt, Maddix Crutchfield
Wapakoneta: Trevor Crowe, Braedon Goulet, Zach Rogers, Kaden Siefring
POSTED: 11/09/20 at 3:41 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports