Treece named WBL co-back of the Year

Van Wert independent sports

During a memorable senior season, Van Wert quarterback Owen Treece has piled up impressive numbers and has earned top Western Buckeye League accolades.

Van Wert’s Owen Treece is WBL co-back of the year. Bob Barnes photo

In addition to leading the Cougars to the Division IV state semifinals, the two-way starter has been named first team All-WBL on both sides of the ball and has been named as co-Western Buckeye League Offensive Back of the Year and co-WBL Defensive Back of the Year, sharing both honors with Kenton wide receiver and defensive back Jayden Cornell.

Treece has completed 195-of-272 passes for 2,670 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and has carried the ball 163 times for 888 yards and 18 more scores. He’s also played linebacker and has been among the team’s leading tacklers throughout the season.

Joining Treece on the All-WBL first team are center Turner Witten, guard Eli Kline, running back Nate Jackson and wide receiver Dru Johnson. Jackson has 66 carries for 467 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 42 receptions for 299 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson has 48 receptions for 1,114 yards (23.2 average) and 15 touchdowns, and was also named first team All-WBL at defensive back.

Cullen Dunn earned second team All-WBL honors at offensive and defensive tackle, while Witten was named second team at tackle as well.

Wide receiver Connor Pratt, H-back Maddix Crutchfield, defensive end Aidan Pratt and defensive back Trey Laudick earned honorable mention All-WBL accolades.

All WBL First Team Offense

Center: Turner Witten, Van Wert

Guards: Eli Kline, Van Wert; Dylan Harmon, Elida

Tackles: Bryan Ward, St. Marys Memorial; Tyler Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf

Offensive flex: Brennan Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf

Tight end: Will Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf

Wide receiver: Dru Johnson, Van Wert; Jayden Cornell, Kenton

Running backs: Nate Jackson, Van Wert; Jaxson Silliman, Celina

Quarterback: Owen Treece, Van Wert

Kicking specialist: Brandon Bowers, St. Marys Memorial

All-WBL First Team Defense

Defensive end: Dylan Harmon, Elida; Lucas Prichard, Bath

Defensive tackle: Hunter Fultz, St. Marys; Keith Houser, Wapakoneta; Tyler Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf

Linebacker: Owen Treece, Van Wert; Garrett Siefring, Wapakoneta; Will Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf

Defensive back: Tanner Howell, St. Marys; Jayden Cornell, Kenton; Dru Johnson, Van Wert

Defensive flex: Noah Ambos, Wapakoneta

All-WBL Second Team Offense

Center: Chase Jacobs, St. Marys

Guards: Stash Patterson, St. Marys; Kanyon Poling, Bath

Tackles: Cullen Dunn, Van Wert; Keith Houser, Wapakoneta

Tight ends: Keaton Cooper, Shawnee; Lex Bodicker, Bath

Wide receivers: Zac Swaney, Kenton; Jayden Irons, Elida

Running backs: Ethan Wedding, St. Marys; Tommy Spyker, Shawnee; Andrew Etzkorn, Elida

Quarterback: Jacob Balbaugh, Ottawa-Glandorf

All-WBL Second Team Defense

Defensive ends: Trace Mabry, St. Marys; Reece Bagan, Shawnee

Defensive tackles: Johnny Norris, Shawnee; Cullen Dunn, Turner Witten, Van Wert

Linebackers: Brandon Paul, St. Marys; Jaxson Silliman, Celina; Brennan Coleman, Bath

All-WBL Honorable Mention

Bath: RJ Cortez, Wyatt Maley, Carter Parlapiono, Trey Johnson

Celina: Danny Huber, Devin Chilcoat, Quinn Andrew, Brandon Staugler

Defiance: Drew Kellermyer, Drew Davis, Bailey De Tray, Mason Beauprez

Elida: Nick Niebel, Larkin Henderson, Mike Niebel, Torez Russell

Kenton: Jake Eversols, Blaine Huston, Zach Heintz, Cameron Zickafoose

Ottawa-Glandorf: Marco Rosales, Cael Hoehn, Trevor Cantrell, Cy Rump

Shawnee: Cole Marshall, Miles Aldrich, Shandon Sewell, Chase Beery

St. Marys: Dylan Trogdlon, Devin Shannon, Dylan Giesige, Aiden Eigenbrod

Van Wert: Connor Pratt, Trey Laudick, Aidan Pratt, Maddix Crutchfield

Wapakoneta: Trevor Crowe, Braedon Goulet, Zach Rogers, Kaden Siefring