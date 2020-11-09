VWHS sets parent-teacher conferences

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest announces the schedule for parent-teacher conferences this month.

Parent-teacher conferences will be held in VWHS classrooms on Monday, November 23, from 4-8 p.m.; Tuesday, November 24, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Monday, February 18, 2021, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, three different conference possibilities will be offered:

Telephone conferences

Zoom sessions

In-person conference in the classroom with social distancing.

Email teachers to set up a phone or Zoom conference. Teachers’ email addresses can be found on the school website at www.vwcs.net.

Parent-teacher conferences allow parents the opportunity to discuss their son or daughter’s progress in school with teachers. Members of the teaching staff welcome and encourage parents to visit the school during the scheduled hours.

Those coming to an in-school conference should part in the first parking area and enter through the main office door (H-13).