Betty Jean Woodruff

Betty Jean “Babe” Woodruff, 94, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

Betty Jean ‘Babe’ Woodruff

She was born at home in Van Wert on December 12, 1925, the daughter of Glenn and Clara (Spring) Bates, who both preceded her in death.

Betty is survived by her children, David (Nancy) Woodruff of Morrow, Marvin (Pat) Woodruff and Jack (Rebecca) Woodruff, both of Van Wert, and Brian (Karen) Woodruff of Chino Hills, California.

Betty had four grandchildren, Rachel (Dewey) VanWynsberghe, Ben (Marie) Woodruff, Wayland Woodruff, and Hailey Woodruff. She had seven great-grandchildren, Natalie Humphrey, Kainegel Carl and Khrevien Lanze Pacleb, Zieka and Ezhekiel Woodruff, and Una and Siska VanWynsberghe. Babe is also survived by two sisters, Catherine Reichert and Margy Bates, both of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rena Elizabeth Woodruff, who died at birth, a twin sister to Jack; one sister, Judy Sargent; and three brothers, Jack Bates, who died in infancy, and Richard Bates and Roger Bates.

Betty worked at Van Wert Manufacturing from 1958 to 1973 in the payroll department before moving to Ocala, Florida. She then moved to Decatur, Indiana, where she worked for Central Soya. She retired from Food Marketing and the Red Cross in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she was in charge of payroll.

She attended Horace Mann Elementary and graduated from Van Wert High School. She was a member of the Sunrise Club and volunteered with Twigs and the Hospital Thrift Shop for many years. Betty served with the Lady Board of Managers, where she assisted as an excellent seamstress and made clothing and linen repairs for patients and others in need until her eyesight began to fail and prevented her from continuing. Her memory, though, remained razor sharp, as did her hearing. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed sight-reading new pieces frequently. She was also an avid reader and a crackerjack at crossword puzzles. Babe was so creative: crocheting, crafting, and sewing left-handed, decades before Pinterest.

Betty and her family would like to thank all the handsome Van Wert EMS squad members that always picked her up and made her smile.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, followed by a meal at the VanWynsberghe Home, 16246 State Route 116 near Van Wert, for all Babe’s friends and family, as we remember her laugh, her kind eyes, and how she loved to tell jokes.

Condolences may be sent to alspachgearhart@gmail.com.