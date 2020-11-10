Info sought on Delphos area shooting

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office solve an investigation into a shooting that took place in the 19000 block of State Road near Delphos.

On October 24, at 1:09 a.m., the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office handled an investigation involving a shooting in the 19000 block of State Road in Van Wert County.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance with this investigation from anyone who was at this location and any pictures, videos, or snaps of people who were at the location where the shooting occurred.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867 (STOP). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!