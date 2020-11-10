Motocross champs!

Local motocross riders Talan Mosier (above) and Briston Wise (below) recently competed in the MX Express Worthington Industries Series. This series consisted of an eight race point series at the historic Delta Raceway. Races started back in July and finished up with the championship round in October. Talan Mosier raced in the 65cc novice class while Briston Wise raced in the 85cc novice class, with both bringing home the No. 1 championship plate in the eight week point series. Other local riders Ries Wise, Landon Frieden, Jack Dunlap and Carter Dunlap also competed competitively in the Delta Series. Photos submitted