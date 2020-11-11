Lincolnview staff completes UW campaign

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools recently held its 2020-2021 United Way Campaign.

With 74 percent of its staff participating, Lincolnview donated over $6,000 to help support the 34 local agencies currently receiving funding from the United Way.

Lincolnview is a loyal supporter of the United Way and actively participates in the annual campaign and fundraisers — especially the Rivals United .

Thanks to organizations like Lincolnview Local School District and its employees, the United Way is able to support the funded agencies who help those who need it most.