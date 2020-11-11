MaryLou Metcalfe

MaryLou Metcalfe, 88, of Delphos, passed away at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born June 13, 1932, in Rushmore, the daughter of Roy and Alfreida (Rumschlag) Schreiber, who both preceded her in death. On January 27, 1951, she married Carroll “Archie” Metcalfe, who passed away July 21, 1992.

MaryLou is survived by her children, Jeff (Carol) Metcalfe of Delphos, Deb Sellers of Delphos, Roger Metcalfe of Delphos, Dianne (Jeff) Will of Delphos, Steve “Archie” (Diane) Metcalfe of Delphos, Mike (Julie) Metcalfe of Columbus Grove, Jim Metcalfe of Delphos, and Chuck (Elaine) Metcalfe of Delphos; a daughter-in-law, Allison Metcalfe; one sister-in-law, Connie Schreiber; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Two sons, Ron and David; a great-granddaughter, Sophie Dunaway; three brothers, Wayne, Bill, and Ronnie Schreiber; and a sister, Catherine Gladen, also preceded her in death.

MaryLou was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. She was a homemaker and loved to cook meals for everyone. She and her family invented a game for hot summer days called “water croquet” and she also enjoyed playing cards. She loved to camp at Huggy Bear, but most important to MaryLou was her family and spending time with them.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Scott Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Friday, November 13, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Per the family, masks are requested to be worn during visitation, but are mandatory at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.