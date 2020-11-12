CHP holds drive-thru chicken dinner event

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice held a drive-thru chicken dinner on November 6 to raise funds for local hospice services as National Home & Hospice Month kicked off.

Who better to distribute chicken dinners for Community Health Professionals than someone in a chicken suit, right? CHP photo

“Thank you to all the individuals and businesses who purchased chicken dinners to support local hospice services,” said Kim Mason, CHP volunteer and events coordinator. “This truly was a community event with several businesses purchasing meals for employees and community organizations.”

Chicken dinners were prepared by Black Angus on Main and served by CHP staff and volunteers. Lunchtime delivery was offered to local businesses with 10 or more orders and drive-thru pick-up was open from 4-6 p.m.

During the month of November, the home care and hospice community honors the nurses, aides, therapists, and social workers who deliver care to patients and families in their homes. These caregivers play a key role in our local health care system and in homes across the nation.

CHP Home Care & Hospice, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, provides a complete range of home care services throughout Van Wert County.

CHP Hospice and Adult Day Center are partner agencies with United Way of Van Wert County. For more information, call 419.238.9223 or visit comhealthpro.org.