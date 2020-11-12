Meet the Division IV semifinalists

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Just four teams are left in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division IV playoffs – Mentor Lake Catholic, Bloom-Carroll, Cincinnati Wyoming and Van Wert. Information on each of the semifinal teams is listed below.

Mentor Lake Catholic Cougars (Region 13)

Head coach: Marty Gibbons (second season, 11-8)

2020 record: 7-2

State ranking: not ranked

Conference: North Coast League

Playoff history: 1982, 1983, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2020

State semifinal appearances: 1982, 1983, 1991, 1992, 2001, 2007, 2009, 2010

State championships: 1991, 1992, 2001

Schedule: Kirtland L 31-15; Villa-Angela St. Joseph W 28-0; Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin W 42-35; University School W 34-7; Walsh Jesuit L 42-28; Canton South W 41-0; Cayahoga Valley Christian Academy W 35-21; Northwest W 7-0; Youngstown Ursuline 35-7

Team leaders (eight game totals)

Rushing: Joe Malchesky 162-1,075, 9 TDs; R Joy 73-492, 10 TDs

Passing: Joe Malchesky 61-of-114, 778 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT

Receiving: Charlie Vincent 18-214, 3 TDs; Luke Rako 9-161, 2 TDs; Ryan Globokar 8-118, 1 TD

Notes: Regular season finale vs. Parma Padua, playoff opener vs. Orange were canceled, didn’t play a game from September 25 until October 17; Gibbons played at Lake Catholic, was a member of 2009 and 2010 state semifinal teams; his father, John Gibbons, coached Lake Catholic teams that won state titles in 1991 and 1992.

Bloom Carroll Bulldogs (Region 15)

Head coach: Wade Bartholomew (sixth season, 60-43)

2020 record: 9-0

State ranking: No. 6

Conference: Mid-State League

Playoff history: 2000, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

First state semifinal appearance

Schedule

Hamilton Township W 10-0; Circleville W 34-0; Amanda-Cleercreek W 31-7; Logan W 14-0; Fairfield Union W 36-7; Logan Elm W 45-14; Carrollton W 35-0; Licking Valley W 13-6; St. Clairsville 40-0

Team leaders

Rushing: Hobie Scarberry 107-772, 10 TDs; Cody Harmon 49-296, 3 TDs

Passing: KJ Benedict 78-of-112, 1,127 yards, 15 TDs, 0 INTs

Notes: Won first ever regional championship (Region 15) with a 40-0 victory over previously undefeated and AP No. 2 St. Clairsville; starting defense has given up just 20 points all season; defense allows just 175 total yards per game. Scarberry also plays inside linebacker and has recorded nine sacks and 63 tackles.

Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys (Region 16)

Head coach: Aaron Hancock (ninth season, 95-14)

2020 record: 9-0

State ranking: No. 3

Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Playoff history: 1975, 1977, 1988, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

State semifinal appearances: 1975, 1977, 1998, 2009, 2018, 2019, 2020)

State championships: 1977, 2018

Schedule: Reading W 21-0; Mariemont W 40-6; Madeira W 21-3; Deer Park W 35-7; Finneytown W 63-7; Taylor W 49-0; St. Paris Graham W 34-14; Valley View 34-28 (double overtime); Clinton-Massie 28-9

Team leaders

Rushing: CJ Hester 150-1060, 16 TDs; Brennan Pagan 79-406, 6 TDs; Beau Thomas 54-456, 4 TDs

Passing: Brennan Pagan 48-of-85, 840 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT

Receiving: Joop Mitchell 21-473, 5 TDs; Nathan Glisson 12-162, 2 TDs

Notes: Defeated No. 1 Clinton-Massie 28-9 in Region 16 championship game to advance to the state semifinals for the third consecutive year; allowed just 23 points during the regular season, but gave up 42 in first two playoff games; played one Division IV school during the regular season (Taylor), also played four Division V schools and one Division VI school; won 2018 state championship 42-14 over Girard, lost to eventual state champion Clyde 35-14 in 2019 semifinals.

Van Wert Cougars (Region 14)

Head coach: Keith Recker (ninth season, 39-53)

2020 record: 9-1

State ranking: not ranked

Conference: Western Buckeye League

Playoff history: 1985, 1986, 2000, 2018, 2020

State semifinal appearances: 2000, 2020

State championships: none (finished second in 2000)

Schedule: Elida 55-20; Defiance W 56-20; Wapakoneta W 34-0; St. Marys Memorial W 34-28; Ottawa-Glandorf L 35-34; Bath W 29-7; Port Clinton 46-20; Keystone 38-27; Bellevue 41-22; Shelby 49-7

Team leaders

Rushing: Owen Treece 163-888 18 TDs; Nate Jackson 66-467 8 TDs

Passing: Owen Treece 195-of-282, 2, 670 yards, 33 TDs, 9 INTs

Receiving: Dru Johnson 48-1,114, 15 TDs; Connor Pratt 42-675, 3 TDs; Nate Jackson 42-229, 7 TDs; Ian Cowan 23-269, 2 TDs; Maddix Crutchfield 27-291, 4 TDs

Notes: The Cougars have defeated the state’s No. 4 and No. 8 ranked teams (Bellevue, Shelby) in the playoffs; plus-18 giveway/takeaway this season; Van Wert was ranked No. 12 in first Associated Press poll of the second and No. 14 the following week; Cougars have outscored opponents 114-20 in the first quarter and 147-49 in the second quarter of games this year. The other three Final Four quarterbacks have combined to throw for 2,745 yards and 35 touchdowns, while Treece alone has passed for 2,670 yards and 33 touchdowns.