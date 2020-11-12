Robert Stetler

Robert Stetler, 73, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 10, 1947, in Van Wert, the son of Merl and Eleanor (Sudlow) Stetler, who both preceded him in death. On April 26, 1969, he married the former Alice McDonald, who survives. Together, they shared 51 years of marriage.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam.

Robert retired from B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana, in 1999 after 35 years of service. He then went on to mow greens for Willow Bend Country Club for 10 years.

Robert was a member of the Van Wert chapter of Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post 178, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803.

Robert had a great sense of humor and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, spending time with family and friends, and watching OSU football.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Alice, are his two daughters, Stacey (Shawn) Shellenbarger of Roundhead and Jodi (Travis) Knittle of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Evan and Alyssa Knittle; and three sisters, Karen (Kent) DuCheney of Van Wert, Susan Tunis of Van Wert, and Betty Smith of Celina.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, while graveside military honors will also be rendered then.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert`s memory may be directed to the Van Wert Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans or Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.