Melvin Ray Jones Jr.

Melvin Ray Jones Jr. transitioned to his eternal home at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Melvin was born February 9, 1924, in Lima, the son of Melvin Ray Jones Sr. and Florence Thelma (Crocket), who both preceded him in death. He was joined in marriage to Mary L. Beverly on May 19, 1958, and they enjoyed 36 years together until her death in 1995.

Mel and Mary shared their life at 402 E. Sycamore St. in Van Wert. He was a devoted husband and father to their four children.

Melvin Jones was drafted into the United States Army and served in World War II. He worked at or operated several businesses, including a garage, poultry house, fur trade, insurance, trucking firm, and garbage collection. He co-owned a property renovation company and a lawn care service. He broke down racial barriers as the first African-American to work in a factory in Van Wert, and retired from Kennedy Manufacturing as a supervisor after 27 years of service.

He attended Trinity Friends Church for many years and most recently worshiped at New Horizons Community Church. He used his many talents, such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, and cooking, to serve his family and community. Melvin was easygoing, kind, fun, and warm. He was a person that everyone enjoyed talking to and laughing with. He enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren and supported their activities and achievements. Courageous and calm, Melvin Jones was a man of quiet strength.

Melvin leaves to cherish his memory his four children, Brenda Johnson (David) of Franklin, Tennessee, Michael Jones (Wendy) of Franklin, TN, Gary Jones (Kelly) of Van Wert, OH and Beverly Williams (Carlis) of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren, Jazzmin Johnson, Nicole Williams, Avery Jones, Tevin Williams, Elijah Jones, Trevor Jones and Myka Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Melvin is preceded in death by his two sisters Della Mae Evans and Dolores Ann Towsey.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at New Horizons Community Church, in Rockford, with Pastor Ken Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.nhccrockford.com.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.