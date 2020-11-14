VW Forward sets virtual meeting to gather public input

Van Wert Forward seeks information from the public on the future of Van Wert’s downtown. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Downtown Van Wert Redevelopment Master Plan team is hosting a virtual public meeting on Thursday, November 19, starting at 6 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the community with an overview of the planning process and key findings, present plan framework, and recommendations, and engage the public in a series of activities to gain input/feedback on the plan elements.

The vision for this plan has come to life as a result of feedback from the public and the recurring themes that being heard within the community. Findings from the public survey and community engagement support a desire to attract more businesses, to create more engaging public spaces, and to incorporate a variety of public art into downtown.

From recruiting a flagship restaurant/brewery to the heart of downtown, to creating more green space in and around downtown, to making the streets pop with art and color, the feedback clearly reinforced the desire to usher downtown into a new era of development and prosperity.

Creating public spaces and art in the downtown, attracting, growing, and supporting a variety of business, and embracing partnerships and community collaboration are all project goals supported by key community stakeholders, engaged residents, and the project steering committee.

This virtual public open house gives the community another opportunity to weigh in on all the progress made to date. In-depth technical analysis, along with robust community engagement, has helped the planning team create the plan vision, which outlines the goals, objectives, and action items for downtown Van Wert.

“We need you, the community, to provide your input to help finalize the plan so that you can use it as a tool to help downtown Van Wert for years to come,” said VWCF Property Manager Hall Block.

Those interested in participating in the virtual public meeting on November 19 should visit http://vanwertforward.org/getinvolved to join the discussion via Zoom.