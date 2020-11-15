Curtis F. Miller

Curtis F. Miller, 86, of Convoy, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born July 16, 1934, in Van Wert, a son of Earl and Pearl (Darling) Miller, who both preceded him in death.

Curtis spent 27 years, spanning the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, in the United States Air Force. He retired in 1974.

He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and a member of American Legion Post 178, both in Van Wert.

He is survived by his best friend, Michelle Dickson and Trav of Convoy and other friends, Dick and Connie Elder of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Fred, Bob, LeRoy, and Oscar Miller, and a sister, Lola Thatcher.

At his request there will be no viewing or funeral service.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19, military rites for Curtis will be conducted in Memorial Park by combined honors units of Legion Post 178 and VFW Post 5803.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.