Carl E. Wollenhaupt

Carl E. Wollenhaupt, 88, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born August 6, 1932, in Van Wert County, the son of Edward and Grace (Johnson) Wollenhaupt, who both preceded him in death. On November 18, 1953, he married the former LaDonna Lucille Long, who also preceded him in death on November 1, 2012.

Survivors include his two sons, Bruce (Nancy) Wollenhaupt and Dale K. Wollenhaupt, both of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Christa (Mark) Ganger, Leeann (Ryan) Ellerbrock, Carla (Mitchell) Cramer, and Tyler Wollenhaupt; eight great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brittany and A. J. Ganger, Giada, Meika, and Oakley Ellerbrock, and Harper and Hayden Cramer; and a brother, Harold (Rosa) Wollenhaupt of Macungie, Pennsylvania.

Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a lifetime farmer and retired from the Chrysler Amplex plant in Van Wert. He was member of Region 2B of the United Auto Workers.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be private services for the family. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Van Wert County Junior Fair.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.