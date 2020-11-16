Edith Voltz

Edith Voltz, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed from this world with family at her side on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was 85 years old and a longtime resident of Van Wert County.

She lived a fulfilled and magnificent life facing the joys and challenges with positivity and a fierce determination. She will be dearly missed, but will always be with us, watching over us. She is now with her beloved husband Carl.

She leaves behind four children, 10 grandchildren, a brother, and countless friends and relatives who loved her!

A formal burial or service will not be held until we can all come together again to celebrate her life. It’s what she would have wanted: no tears, just laughter and great memories.

Preferred memorials: There was no one charity that she supported more than another and she gave what she could when she could. To honor her, we would ask that you do the same: pick a worthy cause and give what you can when you can, whether time or money. It’s how she lived her life.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.