Monday Mailbag: state, winter sports

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Van Wert’s chances against Mentor Lake Catholic, a question about Pigskin Pick’Em, the status of football championship games and the winter sports season.

Q: Can Van Wert win the state? Can the offense and defense do their job? Tim Hockett

A: In my mind the Cougars can win it and yes, I think the offense and defense are up to the task. We’ll find out for sure on Sunday.

In my opinion, the defense has done an outstanding job during the playoffs, especially against the run, and the guys have made plays and stops at critical times. Saturday’s game against Wyoming is a prime example of that. CJ Hester came in averaging 118 yards per game and seven yards per carry, but was held to 52 yards on 25 carries.

Saturday was the first time we’ve seen Van Wert’s offense slowed down to a certain degree, but the Cougars made plays when necessary.

It’s going to feel like a long week waiting for this game.

Q: Are you going to pick Van Wert this week or side with the opponent again? Name withheld upon request.

A: You’ll find out when Pigskin Pick’Em is posted on Thursday’s Sports page, but I think it’s time to let go of the one week I picked against the Cougars.

Q: Please tell me the championship football games won’t be canceled by the state. Is there a chance that happens? Name withheld upon request

A: I’d like to think the chance of that is very minuscule. At this point, I’ll be very surprised if it happens.

Q: What’s the latest on winter sports? Will they start on time? I keep hearing they won’t. Name withheld upon request

A: I’m sure we’ve probably heard the same things, and I know a survey went out to schools asking about starting on time or delaying the winter sports season.

Only time will tell but with girls’ basketball set to tip off this weekend, it’s fair to say we should hear something sooner instead of later.

Q: How do you think the Cougars will do in basketball this year? Name withheld upon request

A: I think Van Wert’s girls’ and boys’ teams will be improved and exciting to watch this season. Both return some nice young talent and both have second year head coaches, which helps ease things a bit.

If you have a question or comment for next week’s Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.