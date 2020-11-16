OHSAA football state title pairings

COLUMBUS — The pairings are set for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games in Divisions II through VII, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday (November 20-22) at Fortress Obetz in southeast Columbus.

The state finals kicked off last Friday night when Cincinnati St. Xavier defeated Pickerington Central, 44-3, in the Division I championship game.

Football State Championship Games

All games at Fortress Obetz, home team listed first

Division VII

Friday, November 20, 2 p.m. – New Bremen (9-2) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (9-2)

Division II

Friday, November 20, 7 p.m. – Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0)

Division V

Saturday, November 21, 2 p.m. – Kirtland (10-0) vs. Ironton (11-0)

Division III

Saturday, November 21, 7 p.m. – Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. Chardon (11-0)

Division IV

Sunday, November 21, noon – Van Wert (10-1) vs. Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2)

Division VI

Sunday, November 22, 5 p.m. – New Middletown Springfield (11-0) vs. Coldwater (11-0)

Tickets

The two competing schools in each game are provided with a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are at 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity, but no more than 1,500 spectators per game. There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games. For the football state championship games, 1,500 spectators will be permitted, therefore both schools will receive 750 tickets.