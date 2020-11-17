By the numbers: Van Wert-Lake Catholic

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert (10-1) and Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2) will square off in the Division IV state championship game at noon Sunday at Fortress Obetz, eight miles outside of Columbus.

Below is a statistical comparison of the two teams.

Team

Points scored per game: Van Wert 40.3; Lake Catholic 28.2

Points allowed per game: Van Wert 18.7; Lake Catholic 15.3

Rushing yards per game: Van Wert 157.6; Lake Catholic 257

Passing yards per game: Van Wert 268.7; Lake Catholic 129

Total yards per game: Van Wert: 426.3; Lake Catholic

Rushing yards allowed per game: Van Wert 121.7; Lake Catholic

Passing yards allowed per game: Van Wert 122.6; Lake Catholic

Total yards per game: Van Wert 244.3; Lake Catholic not available

Rushing

Van Wert: Owen Treece 179-968, 19 Tds; Nate Jackson 75-497, 10 Tds

Lake Catholic: Joe Malchesky 218-1,361, 12 Tds; Ryan Joy 87-530, 10 Tds

Passing

Van Wert: Owen Treece 208-304, 2825 yards, 34 Tds, 10 INTs

Lake Catholic: Joe Malchesky 79-141, 997 yards, 13 Tds, 1 INT

Receiving

Van Wert: Dru Johnson 51-1,193, 16 Tds; Nate Jackson 46-314, 7 Tds; Connor Pratt 43-692, 3 Tds; Maddix Crutchfield 31-313, 4 Tds; Ian Cowan 24-291, 2 Tds

Lake Catholic: Charlie Vincent 30-359, 6 TDS; Luke Rako 10-181, Ryan Globokar 9-119 1 TD

PATs

Van Wert: Damon McCracken 48-60

Lake Catholic: Information not available