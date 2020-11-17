Joe E. Hoghe

Joe E. Hoghe, 82, of Middle Point, passed away at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the VA Healthcare of Northern Indiana hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Joe E. Hoghe

He was born June 16, 1938, in Van Wert County, the son of Kenneth and Helen (Neer) Hoghe, who both preceded him in death. Raised in the Middle Point area, Joe graduated from Van-Del High School in 1956. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army.

Joe loved weekly trips to Van Wert Cinemas, playing cards, and Bingo. He was known as “Ohio Joe” at his Camp Inn home in Florida, when he would yell “5-5 for the Buckeyes” when the Bingo caller yelled “G-55.”

He loved sports and enjoyed coaching men’s softball for many years. Joe was a truck driver for 32 years with Borden Foods and Schneider Transport, where he was honored with safe driver awards. His most recent job was working the box office at the Van-Del Drive-In. Joe loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavaliers, and was proud to be an American and adored President Trump. He was a past board member of the Van Wert County Council on Aging, Middle Point Ball Park, Lincolnview Local Board of Education (where he served as the first president of the Athletic Booster Club), Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert, Middle Point Amvets post, and the International Order of Odd Fellows. He was also a member of Middle Point United Methodist Church. Joe loved sitting on his porch with family and friends watching his hummingbirds and squirrels.

Joe married Barbara Wilson in 1961 and the late Nancy Hoghe on August 29, 1991. In addition to Nancy, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Troy Hoghe; a daughter, Tracy Bishop; one son-in-law, Jeff Bidlack; and a sister, Mildred (Bill) Johnson.

Joe is survived by his beloved poodle, Zoey; two daughters, Tina Eley and Tonya Hoghe, both of Middle Point; three stepchildren, Lisa (Tony) Crawford of Convoy, Jenni Bidlack of Van Wert, and Donald (Kristin) Rogers of Virginia; a son-in-law, Mark Bishop of Florida; one sister, Rene (Vernon) Hundley of Middle Point; and a brother, Dana Hoghe of Cecil. Joe had eight grandchildren, Tyler Hoghe, Jackie (Eli) Wagler, Ayla (Jared) Myers, Ryan (Erika) Bidlack, Dustin (Kayla) Bidlack, Heather (Joe) Grant, Jessica (Kyle) Hissong and Tony (Miranda) Crawford Jr.; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 considerations, a memorial service for the family will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at the Middle Point Community Building. Burial will take place in King Cemetery in Washington Township.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point United Methodist Church or Middle Point Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.