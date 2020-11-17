Timothy A. Rolsten

Timothy A. Rolsten, 75, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Van Wert Manor. He was born December 31, 1944, in Van Wert, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Kreischer) Rolsten, who both preceded him in death.

As a young man, Tim grew up working ground on the family farm, showing animals in 4-H, and playing baseball and football. A 1963 graduate of Van Wert High School, Tim went onto Bowling Green State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business. He later earned a master’s degree in business from Capital University. After graduation, he went to work for Consolidated Freight in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was later moved to Pennsylvania and then Columbus. Tim grew unhappy working away from home and ultimately returned to work the family farm with his father.

On July 31, 1981, Tim married Patricia A. Finkhousen, who was the love of his life. Together, they shared many adventures and wonderful memories while raising a blended family. They were constant companions in life.

A lifelong farmer and seed corn dealer, Tim was known for his dry wit, honesty, business savvy, and generosity. Tim also served as a Pleasant Township trustee for many years and was a former member of Elks Lodge 1197.

He was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church and his faith in God was the cornerstone of his life. In addition to hunting and fishing, Tim also liked to attend Fort Wayne TinCaps games and Crestview basketball games, and watch NASCAR with Pat. He also loved his time spent with Pat in Branson, Missouri.

He is survived by a son, Mark (Allison) Rolsten of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; four stepsons, Robert (Renee) McGough of Paulding, Joe McGough of Van Wert, Kevin (Sharla) McGough of Van Wert, and Rodney (Jennifer) McGough of Plain City; a sister, Kathy K. Rolsten of Perrysburg; 15 grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Jordan, Steven, Amber, Kristine, Karisa, Maura, Braeden, Hunter, Andrew, Stephanie, Michael, Sam, and Ben; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Tim was also preceded in death by his wife, Pat, on June 15, 2020, and a grandson, Mitchell David McGough.

