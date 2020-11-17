VW County’s Covid-19 case increase raising concerns

Van Wert County is swimming in a sea of red as more and more Ohio counties reach the level of having very high rates of Covid-19 exposure and spread.

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

While Van Wert County has seen fewer Covid-19 cases than many of its neighboring counties over the past three months, the county’s increase per 100,000 population has been one of the highest in the state.

During the period from August 5-18, Van Wert County had one of the lowest Covid-19 rates in Ohio, with only four cases reported during that period, making the county 85th out of 88 counties in cases per 100,000 population, according to Ohio Health Department figures.

Compare that with the period from October 25 through November 7, when the county had 132 Covid-19 cases, a rate of 466 per 100,000 population and a 3,200 percent increase over the August rate. Only two counties, Noble (4,150 percent) and Guernsey (4,133 percent), had higher percentage changes in infection rates per 100,000 population.

An indication of the seriousness of the pandemic is that Van Wert County, which saw 177 confirmed Covid-19 cases last week, is now one of only 20 counties out of 88 Ohio counties that are not at a Level 3 (very high exposure and spread), on the ODH Covid-19 scale.

Britt Menchhofer, environmental health director and sanitarian for the Van Wert County General Health District, noted that most of the county’s increase in cases is coming from large social gatherings, as well as higher nursing home cases.

“A lot of our spread is happening at large events, parties that people are having,” Menchhofer said. “Our nursing homes are also being bombarded with cases as well.”

She noted that, because of staffing shortages related to the coronavirus, some nursing home administrators are even having to work the patient floors to help out.

The large increase in cases has also had a huge impact on the Health Department as well, she noted.

“We are absolutely inundated, with cases coming in faster than we can handle them,” Menchhofer said, noting that, of 10 Health Department employees, 3-4 work on Covid-19 cases, and two of those are part-time.

The large gatherings also don’t help, because it increases the number of contacts the Health Department needs to track to determine the spread of the virus. Menchhofer noted that one person who tested positive recently had more than 100 contacts that needed to be tracked.

“At this time, we ask that people be a little bit patient with our staff,” she said. “If you do have a positive test, we will contact you, but it might be a couple of days.”

Those people who may be exposed to those who test positive are required to quarantine for 14 days, which means staying at home and avoiding even family members who might have underlying health issues that make them a higher risk for getting the virus.

Van Wert Health reported it currently has six Covid-19 cases, while patients with other illnesses and health issues bring the total to 14 of the hospital’s 16 beds available.

The state as a whole has been seeing record numbers of Covid-19 cases, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has pleaded with Ohioans to wear masks and social distance to help slow the spread of the virus.

Menchhofer also noted that Covid-19 cases are increasing everywhere in the state, as well as locally, while adding she appreciates local businesses that are trying to comply with mask orders and hopes that local residents will do their part to decrease the number of cases in the county.

“We just ask that people are respectful and do what they can do to help as well,” she said.