Fortress Obetz info

Fortress Obetz, 4175 Alum Creek Drive, Obetz, 43207, is where Van Wert and Mentor Lake Catholic will play for the Division IV state championship at noon on Sunday. Fans may park in Lot P2 or P3 at a cost of $5 per car. Entry will be at the main gate and Van Wert fans will exit via Gate B. Van Wert fans will sit in the North side of the stands. Photo submitted