Lincolnview holds NHS induction ceremony

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview National Honor Society members include (front row, from the left) Carson Fox, Avery Slusher, Brenna Case, Sadie Welker, Katrina Behrens, Madison Case, Connor Jonson; (middle row) Cole Binkley, Landon Price, Brianna Ebel, Adyson Edwards, Kendall Bollenbacher, Zadria King, Evan Bowersock; (back row) seniors Cole Gorman, Anne Mendenhall, Samantha Sellers, Dylann Carey, Elaina O’Neill, Jessica Reynolds, Madison Williams. Not pictured are inductees Owen Harris, Brook Hilleary, and Madison Case. Lincolnview photo

Seventeen students were inducted into the Lincolnview Honor Society Wednesday evening. In addition to maintaining a minimum of a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, students must demonstrate leadership, positive character, and complete at least 12 hours of volunteer service annually.

The evening’s keynote speaker was girls’ varsity basketball coach Kyle Williams, who reminded students that “you can do anything as long as you have the passion, the drive, the focus, and the support.”

Senior Chapter officers include President Dylann Carey, Vice President Jessica Reynolds, Secretary Elaina O’Neill, and Treasurer Samantha Sellers. Service Champions for the class of 2021 are Jessica Reynolds and Kaitlynn McIntyre.

Additional senior members include Carson Bowen, Jake Bowersock, Aaron Cavinder, Elizabeth Eaton, Cole Gorman, Ashley Hertel, Creed Jessee, Madison Langdon, Clayton Leeth, Kaitlynn McIntyre, Peter McMaster, Anne Mendenhall, Ambrion Merriman, Collin Overholt, Christapher PIiske, Ariel Pruden, Brice Pruden, Alxander Rosbaugh, Kacey Stewart, Arin Williams, Madison Williams, and Hanna Young.