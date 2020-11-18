OHSAA adjusts weekend kickoff times

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — In order to assist with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s 10 p.m. statewide curfew order, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has adjusted the game times for the football state championship games this weekend at Fortress Obetz.. The games will now kickoff at 1:15 and 6:15 on Friday and Saturday, instead of 2:00 and 7:00 as previously announced.

In addition, Van Wert and Mentor Lake Catholic will kick off at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, followed by Coldwater and New Middletown Springfield at 5:15 (instead of noon and 5:00) so that all six games have a consistent pregame timing format.

While teams and fans can still travel home after 10:00 p.m., the OHSAA’s goal is that the stadium is closed by 10:00 p.m.

“We want to support the Governor’s curfew order,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “Kicking off earlier will help ensure that everyone has left the stadium by 10:00 Friday and Saturday night. We’ll need a sense of urgency to leave the facility after those games, but we don’t want to take away from the postgame experience. We are so excited to host the football state championship games this weekend and complete the fall season, so we want to help with the curfew order to leave the stadium by 10:00.”

The OHSAA is aware that the Franklin County Department of Health has also issued an advisory beginning Friday at 6 p.m. asking residents to stay at home due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city and county. At this time, that advisory does not affect the status of the football state championship games.

Football State Championship Games

All games at Fortress Obetz, home team listed first

Division VII

Friday, November 20, 1:15 p.m. – New Bremen (9-2) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (9-2)

Division II

Friday, November 20, 6:15 p.m. – Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0)

Division V

Saturday, November 21, 1:15 p.m. – Kirtland (10-0) vs. Ironton (11-0)

Division III

Saturday, November 21, 6:15 p.m. – Columbus St. Francis DeSales (9-1) vs. Chardon (11-0)

Division IV

Sunday, November 22, 12:15 p.m. – Van Wert (10-1) vs. Mentor Lake Catholic (8-2)

Division VI

Sunday, November 22, 5:15 p.m. – New Middletown Springfield (11-0) vs. Coldwater (11-0)