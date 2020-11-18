Weldon Howard Atkins

Weldon Howard Adkins, 79, of Haviland, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Born on May 4, 1941, in Oak Hill, Weldon was the son of Ernest and Iva (Leonard) Adkins, who both preceded him in death. On February 6, 1959, he married the former Georgianna Wright, who survives. Together, they shared 61 years of memories.

Weldon retired as a supervisor from Zollner Pistons in Fort Wayne. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, Moose Lodge 1320, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Bass Pro, and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

He loved his family and friends and cherished the time he spent with them. Weldon lived life to the fullest. He was an avid Bass Pro fisherman and fished the Bass Pro finishing circuit for many years. Music was a big part of Weldon’s life. He loved bluegrass music and played with the Fox Brothers Band. Weldon enjoyed getting together with family and friends for a good old jam session around the campfire or anywhere else. He also enjoyed hunting with family and friends and has several trophy deer and antelope.

Weldon was a great husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and was loved by all. He will be missed beyond words. He is now with the Lord and is at peace.

He is survived by his wife, Georgianna Adkins of Haviland; three sons, Mark (Theresa) Adkins of Scott, Gregory (Beth) Adkins of Van Wert, and Brett (Laura) Adkins of Paulding; four sisters, Freda Farris of Grover Hill, Betty Lou Myers of Paulding, and Merri Adkins and Sandra Kay Lee, both of Haviland; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Jim Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Haviland.

Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.