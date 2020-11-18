Willshire man sent to prison for fatal crash

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Willshire man was sentenced to a prison term this week in connection with a fatal accident that occurred in August 2019.

Ronald Schumm, 23, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with no credit for time served, on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the third degree. Schumm must report to the jail on November 30 for transport to prison and is under house arrest until then. Schumm’s driver’s license was also suspended for three years.

The charge stems from an accident on U.S. 224 that occurred August 2, 2019, in which Schumm’s 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck went left of center and first hit a vehicle driven by Jason Peters, 45, of Auburn, Indiana, and then smashed into the driver’s front side of a pickup driven by Steven Moshier, 56, of Wellston. Alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Three other people were sentenced this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Rickie Welker, 38, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days on electronically monitored house arrest, with credit for 27 days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Ashley McDougle, 33, of Delphos, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. McDougle must also perform 200 hours of community service, have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Jared Smith, 32, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. As part of his community control, Smith was ordered to seek employment, perform 200 hours of community control, and undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended.

Also this week, Rex Keysor, 50, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of a Fentanyl compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of heroin, all felonies of the fifth degree. Keysor was released on an unsecured personal surety bond since he is currently in prison, and a pretrial conference will be scheduled at a later date.

Two people entered changes of plea during hearings held in Common Pleas Court.

Bobby Burnett, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, December 16. Burnett’s surety bond was continued.

Nicholas Gardner, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9.