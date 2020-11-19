Cooper’s to provide turkey meat to vets

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Veterans Service Office and Cooper Farms will be distributing free smoked boneless turkey breasts to honorably discharged U.S. service veterans for the Christmas holiday season.

Van Wert County military veterans can sign up from Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 11 (closed weekends), from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., at the Veterans Service Office, located in the basement of the Van Wert County Courthouse (Room 101).

Veterans must bring photo ID with proof of county residency, and a copy of their DD214 service document. Veterans will be notified of the distribution date, time, and place on the day they sign up.

For more information, call 419.238.9592.