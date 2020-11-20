Betty J. (Miller) Evans

Betty J. (Miller) Evans, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 7 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born December 5, 1928, in Middle Point, the daughter of Austin E. “Bus” and Alice (Coombs) Miller, who both preceded her in death. On December 26, 1947, she married Lloyd E. Evans, who passed away January 12, 2002. Together, they shared 54 years of marriage.

Betty worked as a waitress at Balyeat’s Coffee Shop and the former Holiday Inn, both in Van Wert, and at the Whistle Stop Inn in Middle Point. She was a member of Middle Point United Methodist Church.

Betty enjoyed reading and cooking for her family. She hosted family gatherings every Sunday night and cherished her time spent with them.

Surviving are her three children, Jim Evans, Nancy (Phil) Wermer, and Lori (Dana) Sealscott; her grandchildren, Jenni (Ben) Byrne, Ryan (Arica) Wermer, Carrie (Dave) Jessee, Bryan Etzler, Austin Sealscott, Parker Sealscott, Mackenzie Sealscott, and Tiffany Sealscott; and her great-grandchildren, Carley Springer, Devann Springer, Brooklyn Byrne, Rylee Byrne, Peyton Evans, Gabe Evans, Brayden Evans, Destiny Coil, Creed Jessee, Jared Jessee, Ryanne Wermer, Rex Wermer, Case Etzler, and Briggs Etzler.

Betty was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Jared Phillip Wermer and Jeff Evans, and a great-grandchild, Cavon Pullie.

Due to current Covid-19 conditions, there will be private family services held at Ridge Cemetery near Middle Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty`s memory may be directed to Middle Point United Methodist Church or to the Van Wert Manor Activities Fund.

