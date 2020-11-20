Cynthia A. McMichael Wells

Cynthia A. McMichael Wells, 69, passed away Thursday morning at her residence in Convoy.

She was born December 6, 1950, in Indiana, the daughter of Melvin Buchanan and Sarah (Miller) Erickson, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Clayton McMichael, who also preceded her in death, and then Edward Gene Wells, who died July 17, 2015.

She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Harold Erickson; two sisters, Brenda and Sarah; and a stepdaughter, Patricia Anderson.

Survivors include her stepmother, Ramona Buchanan; her children, Taunya (Brad) Breece of Van Wert, Tina (Scott) Danylchuk of Willshire, and Jonathon (Karen) McMichael of Van Wert; 17 grandchildren, Jeramia, Jacobah, and Gavin McMichael, Cody Stout, Clayton, and Corbin Dawson, Jordan, Karyssa, and Noah Breece, Sarah (Chaz) Danylchuk, Sean (Brandely) Danylchuk, Kimberly (Darwin) Danylchuk, Jayven Busbey, Tayzia Havill, Max Laney, Lily Hubert, and Serena Havill; two stepchildren, Barb Kraner and Carol Stutz, both of Van Wert; 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bill (Lynette) Kimmel, Kevin Kimmel, and Forrest Kimmel, all of Arizona; a sister, Kimberly (Lance) Hawley of Arizona; a stepbrother, Brian (Heidi) Erickson; a stepsister, Janette Timbrook; and two special friends, Nikki Hunter and Rosemary Morgan.

Cynthia had worked at Phillips Lighting, Aeroquip (Eaton), and Burger King, all in Van Wert

She enjoyed baking, crocheting, and watching her favorite television shows.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, November 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Cynthia A. Wells family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.