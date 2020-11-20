Lincolnview Board approves district’s five-year forecast

Lincolnview Treasurer Troy Bowersock updates school board members on the district’s five-year forecast during Thursday’s November meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Lincolnview Board of Education made quick work of a light agenda, moving through Thursday night’s meeting in just 34 minutes.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder and board member Mark Zielke were absent from the meeting, but Treasurer Troy Bowersock presented the latest five-year financial forecast and called it a good financial planning tool for the district.

“At this point and time for this fiscal year, it’s not the best financial picture that we have, but we do have adequate resources to pay our bills for this year,” Bowersock said. “The revenue picture for our district is basically at a standstill and this year it’s actually declining because of the (decreasing) state aid situation.”

Bowersock noted that expenditures continue to increase, adding that the district is teetering on the edge of deficit spending.

“We can operate for a while in that process, but what we need to do is determine how we’re going to proceed from that point, once the expenditures cross the revenues,” Bowersock said. “Do we look at cutting expenses? do we look at increasing our revenues with an additional levy? is a new state proposal for funding going to impact us? — those are all variables we will continue to look at as we progress throughout time.”

The board later approved the five-year forecast and was told by Bowersock that two school funding proposals are being discussed in Columbus that he said could be favorable to Lincolnview Local Schools. He noted it would take about $2 billion to start a new funding program and six years to implement, while adding that a possible third funding proposal is also in the wings.

Bowersock also informed the board that he and Snyder hope to begin the process of key fob renewals for the Community Center next month.

A resolution praising students inducted into the Lincolnview High School Honor Society was approved, along with resolutions honoring Madison Langdon, who qualified for the OHSAA cross country state tournament, and another resolution commending the entire boys’ cross country team for qualifying for this year’s state meet.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer and Middle School-High School Principal Brad Mendenhall updated the board on recent parent-teacher conferences and said parents were given three options: face-to-face, telephone, or Zoom conferences.

The board also hired Jeffery Krugh as the district’s Class I Domestic Water Systems and Wastewater Systems operator, while board members also approved a contract with Gattshall Excavating and Trucking for snow removal for the current school year.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 17.